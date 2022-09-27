Apple Watch Ultra siren: 4 ways to activate this new SOS feature

How to use Apple Watch Ultra siren
One of the unique safety features built into Apple Watch Ultra is an 86-decibel siren. It uses two different sound patterns to attract help with the alert being heard up to 600 feet away. Here are 4 ways to use Apple Watch Ultra siren, plus how to turn it off.

Here’s how Apple describes the Ultra’s siren:

  • When you turn on Siren, Apple Watch Ultra plays a continuous siren that repeats at regular intervals and that can be heard up to 600 feet away.
  • The siren is a unique, high-pitched sound that includes two distinct patterns that are not generally heard in nature or the environment and that alternate and repeat.
  • Siren pauses in certain situations, like during phone calls, and when timers or alarms sound, but not while podcasts or music are playing.
  • Siren continues sounding until you turn it off or your watch runs out of battery.
  • If possible, don’t turn on Siren in enclosed environments or hold your watch close to your ears while Siren is sounding. 

How to use Apple Watch Ultra siren: 4 options

Use Siri

  1. Ask Siri to “Open the Siren app”
  2. Now tap the red play button

At this time, you cannot use Siri to start the siren directly

How to use Apple Watch Ultra siren 1

Open the app to use the Apple Watch Ultra siren

  1. On your Apple Watch Home screen, tap the Siren app (red megaphone icon)
  2. Tap the red play button to start the siren

Use the side button to activate the siren

  1. Press and hold the side button on your Apple Watch Ultra
  2. Move the Siren slider to the right to start it
How to use Apple Watch Ultra siren 2

Use the Action button to activate the siren

  1. Press and hold the Action button to start the Siren countdown and continue holding it until it begins

or

  1. Press and hold the Action button on your Apple Watch Ultra
  2. Move the Siren slider to the right to start it

How to turn off Apple Watch Ultra siren

  1. Open the Siren app
    • Tip: press the side button to launch the Dock for quick access to the app
  2. Tap the stop button

