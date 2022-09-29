Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2

iOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.

iOS 16.0.1 and 16.0.2 no longer being signed

iOS 16.0.1 was released on September 14, two days before the iPhone 14 hit the stores. The update, which was exclusive to the new models, fixed some bugs affecting iPhone 14 users. A week later, on September 22, Apple released iOS 16.0.2.

Unlike iOS 16.0.1, iOS 16.0.2 has been made available to all iPhone users as it brings important bug fixes. For instance, the update fixes an issue that could cause the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera to shake unexpectedly in some apps, while also resolving the persistent copy and paste prompt across the system.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones and iPads. However, there are no signs of any jailbreak tools for iOS 16 being developed at this point. Restoring an Apple device to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

Downgrade from iOS 16 to iOS 15

While you can’t easily revert to iOS 16.0, you still have a chance to downgrade from iOS 16.0.2 to iOS 15. That’s because Apple last week released iOS 15.7, which brings security fixes for users who don’t want to install iOS 16 yet.

Those who want to downgrade an iPhone or iPad must do so using a Mac or PC.

This is not the first time Apple has offered the option to let users stay on an older version of iOS. Last year, once iOS 15 became available, users could choose to stay on iOS 14 longer while Apple was still releasing security updates for it. However, the company removed this option a few months later. It’s unclear how long iOS 15.7 will remain available as an alternative option to iOS 16.

