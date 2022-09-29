Apple Pay promotes exclusive style offers as fall starts

With fall starting, Apple Pay is promoting a few exclusive deals to its customers to help prepare for this colder season. When you use Apple’s payment solution, you can get special online offers on dresses, tops, jeans, accessories, and more.

Apple is promoting four stores; customers need to use Apple Pay and use the promo code to get these deals:

L’AGENCE: 20% off full-priced styles with promo code APPLEPAY. Offer ends October 6. Find the details here.

Apple highlights how Apple Pay is the easier way to pay online as you can “check out in seconds – no need to fill out lengthy forms. And all your transactions are private and secure.”

The company also suggests a few other shop apps for users to try out, such as Macy’s, Sephora, and The RealReal.

Apple shared the new discounts with customers via email today. The new promotion starts now and runs for a week.

How long have you been using Apple’s solution to pay online and how do you like it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

