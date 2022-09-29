How to watch The Greatest Beer Run Ever movie

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is the latest Apple Original Film, now streaming on the Apple TV+ streaming service. The movie stars Zac Efron as Chickie Donohue, telling the incredible true story of a man who volunteers to go to Vietnam, during war time, just to give his allied soldiers a beer. It’s based on a written memoir of the same name.

The film charts Donohue’s journey to the front lines, dodging bombing and gunfire with unbelievable-except-it-actually-happened luck.

Upon arrival, the reactions from soldiers when they hear for his reason to come vary: some are amused, some are horrified. Donohue also discovers the horrific realities of war on the ground.

Alongside Zac Efron, Russell Crowe is a war photographer who finds camaraderie with Donohue, even though they clash initially over the media’s depiction of the war. Bill Murray also appears in the film in a supporting role.

How to watch The Greatest Beer Run Ever

The Greatest Beer Run ever is available exclusively with an Apple TV+ subscription. Sign up here to get an Apple ID with a seven-day free trial, if you don’t already have an account. Apple TV+ usually costs $4.99 per month, and a single subscription can be shared with up to six family members using the Family Sharing system.

You can access Apple TV+ service through the Apple TV app available on various platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV set-top box, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, and more. You can also watch on a PC using the tv.apple.com website.

To find the movie in the app, click on the tv+ Originals tab. Then, scroll down to find the tile for The Greatest Beer Run Ever film.

What else can you watch on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ offers exclusive original TV shows and movies, including award-winning hits like Ted Lasso, Severance and The Morning Show. This year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA is also streaming on Apple TV+.

Other notable upcoming releases include the new season of The Problem with Jon Stewart, brand new series Shantaram, and the feature film Raymond & Ray starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. Check out the full catalog of titles here.

