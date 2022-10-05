Wednesday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Pro $200 off, Anker iPhone 14 essentials from $16, more

Wednesday has arrived and is bringing in a fresh selection discounts on the latest from Apple and more. Kicking things off, we have the second-best prices yet on M2 MacBook Pro models at $200 off. Not to mention, there’s Anker iPhone 14 essentials from $16 as well as Apple’s official Leather Link Watch bands at $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Pro drop to second-best prices starting at $1,149

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro for $1,149. Normally fetching $1,299, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen since back in July at $150 off while delivering the second-best discount to date. The savings then step up to $200 off when you spring for the 512GB version, which now sits at $1,299. Best Buy is also matching the price, which applies to both the 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched earlier in the summer as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 8GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard. Head below for a breakdown on how it fits into the rest of the current MacBook lineup.

Anker iPhone 14 essentials now start at $16

Anker is back today to launch its latest collection of charging accessory discounts as part of a new midweek sale courtesy of Amazon. Our top pick this time around delivers the first chance to save on Anker’s new 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, which drops to $64. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to $16 in savings while delivering the very first discount and a subsequent all-time low.

As one of the latest MagSafe power banks from Anker, the MagGo 10,000mAh offering arrives as its most capable solution for refueling iPhone 14. It sports the expected 7.5W charging rates, as well as a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices, all with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. Learn more in our launch coverage and then check out the other Anker deals from $16.

Elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands at $60

Amazon now offers the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band starting at $60 for the 41mm style in Sequoia Green. The larger 45mm model is also on sale and sitting at $60. In either case, these are down from the usual $99 price tags in order to mark the lowest prices we’ve seen for either version of the colorways. There’s 40% in savings to take advantage of while scoring a new look for your Apple Watch Series 8 or Ultra.

You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

