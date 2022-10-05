Twitter now lets anyone combine GIFs, videos, and images in the same tweet

Having the ability to post images, videos, and GIFs on Twitter is not something new. However, users have never had the option to combine all these options in the same tweet – until now. The platform announced on Wednesday that, starting today, anyone can combine different types of media when posting a new tweet.

Combining GIFs and videos with images on Twitter

Twitter had been slowly rolling out this feature to a small group of users since July. Previously, tweets could only have multiple photos, or a single GIF or video. With this change, a single tweet can have images and videos or GIFs combined.

In a blog post, Twitter explains that today’s change brings even more possibilities for users to express themselves on the social network.

We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to help creators share more and be seen. Mixing different types of visual content together in a single Tweet allows creators to express themselves beyond 280 characters and gives them more ways to tell their story.

There’s not much you need to know before creating tweets with combined media. You just select the photos, videos, and GIFs you want to share with your followers, and that’s it. However, there are some limitations. For instance, Twitter says that you can only add up to four media per tweet, and the new option is only available in the official Twitter app for iOS and Android.

It’s worth noting that tweets with different media combined can be viewed by anyone, such as a user browsing Twitter through a web browser.

whoa, it works now everyone can mix GIFs, videos, and images in one Tweet, available on iOS and Android pic.twitter.com/LVVolAQPZi — Twitter (@Twitter) October 5, 2022

Other new features coming to Twitter

While Twitter has been on a roller-coaster ride when it comes to its acquisition by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company has also been working on other new features for its users. This week, Twitter began releasing the option to edit tweets for Blue subscribers. The platform also announced a new way to watch full-screen vertical videos on smartphones.

