First iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders begin arriving to buyers

Apple announced four new iPhone models in September. However, while iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max hit stores last month, the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus has been set for October 7. Now the wait is over. Those who bought iPhone 14 Plus on pre-order are now getting their hands on the product.

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus has pretty much the same hardware as iPhone 14. However, the Plus model is equipped with a larger 6.7-inch display and a bigger battery, which extends the battery life of the device. Inside, both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature the A15 Bionic chip – the same as last year’s iPhone 13 Pro models.

On the other hand, Apple has improved the main wide camera and the front-facing camera with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which capture better images in low-light environments. Both devices also support a new Action Mode for better stabilized video and satellite connectivity for emergencies.

Earlier this week, the press shared the first reviews of the iPhone 14 Plus. Most of them agree that there isn’t much new in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, but the Plus model stands out for its great battery life combined with a large screen while also costing $200 less than iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Customers can now order the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple’s online store with prices starting at $899 for the 128GB version.

Orders arriving to buyers

Since it’s already Friday in some parts of the world, customers are already sharing the first pictures of their new iPhone 14 Plus on social networks. You can take a look at some of them below:

Has your iPhone 14 Plus order arrived? Let us know in the comments section below.

