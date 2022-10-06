Twitter rolling out ‘Edit’ button for Blue subscribers, but only if you live in these countries [U: Now in the US]

Filipe Espósito

- Oct. 6th 2022 9:24 am PT

Twitter rolling out ‘Edit’ button for Blue subscribers, but only if you live in these countries
3 Comments

Earlier this year, Twitter confirmed that it is finally working on the long-awaited “Edit” button. After a brief public demonstration of how this feature will work, Twitter is now rolling out the option to Twitter Blue subscribers to edit tweets – but only in select countries.

‘Edit’ button now available to Twitter users

As announced by Twitter, Twitter Blue members located in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will have access to the “Edit Tweet” feature starting today. With this option, users can edit the content of a tweet after it has been published. This means that users will no longer have to delete and repost a tweet because of a typo.

The company says that the “test went well” and that the new option will be made available to Twitter users in the US “soon.” However, no schedule has been detailed.

Update: Twitter told 9to5Mac that the platform is now “gradually rolling out Edit Tweet to all U.S. Twitter Blue subscribers.”

Last month, Twitter told 9to5Mac that the company took its time to get the new feature right. Now, Twitter will pay attention to how people are using the new feature and its impact on the way users read and write tweets before making the “Edit” button available to everyone.

It’s worth noting that the new feature to edit tweets has some limitations. For example, users cannot edit tweets 30 minutes after they’ve been published. There’s also a limit to the number of times each tweet can be edited, and Twitter will show a history of previous versions of that tweet. Third-party Twitter clients using the new API v2 will also have access to the metadata of edited tweets.

Twitter Blue subscription

For those unfamiliar, Twitter Blue is a service offered by Twitter that unlocks exclusive features such as the ability to quickly undo a just-sent tweet and theme options within the app. It also lets users try out new features before they become available to the public, such as the new “Edit” button.

In the US, the Twitter Blue subscription costs $4.99 per month. Prices vary by country.

Read also:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.