Mac growth the only highlight in a declining PC market, shows IDC report

Dramatic Mac growth was the only highlight in the global PC market in the third quarter of this year, according to a new IDC report.

It shows that Mac shipments increased by more than 40% year-on-year, while all other major brands saw their shipments fall in the same period …

IDC says that the market as a whole declined year-on-year by 15%.

Declines continued for the traditional PC market as global shipments totaled 74.3 million units during the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Cooling demand and uneven supply have contributed to a year-over-year contraction of 15.0%.

However, the company stresses that the trend is again impacted by very high demand during the pandemic, and that the latest shipment numbers are still well above pre-pandemic levels.

The company’s market intelligence data shows a stark picture in which Apple was the only winner, though the company did remain in fourth place.

The data shows that Apple boosted its shipments (shown in thousands of unit) from 7.1M in Q3 last year to 10M in the same quarter this year. At a time when all other major brands were contracting, that saw the Cupertino company boost its market share from 8.2% to 13.5%.

IDC says that it is still monitoring average selling prices (ASPs) beyond Q1, but it has seen one trend: the ASP increased five quarters in a row to the first quarter of this year.

A likely reason for this is that, in times of component shortages, manufacturers have prioritized their most expensive (and highest margin) models. Even so, IDC reports an ASP of $910, so Apple sits well above the market as a whole, and almost certainly has the highest margins.

Apple is coming toward the end of transitioning its entire Mac lineup from Intel to Apple Silicon chips, creating substantial demand for the new models, which are both more powerful and more power efficient. Additionally, the ever-popular MacBook Air got a major redesign back in June.

The new Air design comes in silver, space gray, starlight, midnight, and gold. The previous teardrop wedge shape has been replaced with a simpler, flat-edged chassis. Just like the 2021 MacBook Pro, the display has also been pushed closer to the edges with the addition of a display notch. The Air is 11.3mm thin, features a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID power button, and MagSafe returns for magnetic safe charging. Apple states that the new MacBook Air gets about 18 hours of continuous video playback on battery.

Slimmer bezels also saw the display size grow to 13.6 inches.

Apple has also been winning the customer satisfaction battle, the company beating Samsung, Acer, Asus, and Dell in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index.

