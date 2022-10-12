You can now access Apple Music on Xbox consoles, joining Spotify

You can now play Apple Music on Xbox consoles, thanks to the addition of a new app. Spotify already had an app on the gaming platform.

Assuming it works in the same way as Spotify, you’ll be able to play Apple Music tracks in the background while playing a game, using a slider to set your preferred balance of game audio and music …

The launch of Apple’s streaming music service on Xbox was spotted by Tom Warren, who shows a brief video clip (below). Apple first hinted at the move almost a year ago, after the icon showed up on PlayStation 5 consoles. The company’s webpage also stated that it was available on consoles, before the reference was removed.

Here’s the brief video Warren shared:

Apple Music is now available on Xbox consoles pic.twitter.com/LoH6UH5Ycz — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 12, 2022

Apple recently shared that the service now offers more than 100 million songs, and that its focus on human curation has never been stronger.

The appearance of the app on Microsoft’s games consule led some to ask when an Apple Music app would be launched on Windows, to replace the ancient implementation of iTunes.

“When are they releasing for windows? iTunes is so laggy” “Windows App would be great”

It does seem odd that the company hasn’t brought the app to Windows given that it already available on Android. We tested that last year, and found it a smooth and full-featured experience.

Additionally, the development is likely to again provoke questions about when the Apple Classical app will launch. It’s been over a year since the company acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic. While Apple has added some Primephonic playlists to Apple Music, it has promised a standalone classical app by the end of this year.

We have seen code references to ‘Apple Classical,’ but there has been radio silence from the company since the acquisition.

You can access classical music in the main app, but the search functionality is extremely poor for a genre in which people often want to play a specific performance by a preferred orchestra and conductor.

