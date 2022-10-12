SEE, For All Mankind and other Apple TV+ shows to be available on Blu-Ray later this year

Some of the Apple Original shows have become quite popular, and the first place you probably think to look for them is on Apple TV+. However, those who don’t subscribe to Apple’s streaming platform will soon be able to watch SEE, For All Mankind, and other Apple shows on Blu-Ray and DVD.

Apple TV+ shows coming to Blu-Ray

The Blu-Ray release of For All Mankind was already confirmed back in August. But now, as noted by Sigmund Judge, there are multiple other Apple TV+ shows coming soon to stores on physical media. This includes other popular shows such as SEE, Truth Be Told, and The Morning Show.

It’s important to keep in mind that, despite the Blu-Ray and DVD release, these shows won’t be distributed directly by Apple. Instead, they’ve been licensed to Dazzler Media, which is a publisher of movies and TV shows.

You can check out the full release schedule for the Apple Original shows on Blu-Ray below:

October 31, 2021: SEE (Season 1)

November 14, 2021: SEE (Season 2)

November 28, 2022: For All Mankind (Season 1)

December 5, 2022: Truth Be Told (Season 1), The Morning Show (Season 1)

December 26, 2022: For All Mankind (Season 2)

January 23, 2023: The Morning Show (Season 2)

February 6, 2023: Truth Be Told (Season 2)

These, however, aren’t the first Apple Originals shows to be available on physical media. Last year, Paramount began distributing the Apple TV+ limited series Defending Jacob on Blu-Ray. Of course, buying all these shows on Blu-Ray will probably end up costing more than paying the $4.99 Apple TV+ monthly subscription.

More about Apple Original Films and Shows

For those who are Apple TV+ subscribers, the platform recently announced a variety of new content. This includes the Selena Gomez documentary film My Mind & Me, the news show The Problem with Jon Stewart, and the documentary on the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier.

Be sure to check out our full guide on what’s available and what’s coming soon to Apple TV+.

