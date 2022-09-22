How to watch the new Sidney Poitier documentary on Apple TV+

Today, a new documentary covering the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier is streaming on Apple TV+. The film, simply named Sidney, is available to watch now across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and anywhere you can get the TV app.

Sidney Poitier was a legendary actor, director, activist and diplomat. He is widely regarded as the first Black movie star, becoming the first Black winner of the Best Actor Oscar in 1964.

Poitier sadly died on 6 January 2022. Work on the documentary was already well underway at that time. The film is produced by Oprah Winfrey, directed by Reginald Hudlin and made in partnership with the Poitier family.

It features honest and open interviews with Hollywood friends and colleagues, including Barbra Streisand, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Spike Lee and more.

How to watch Sidney

‘Sidney’ is available exclusively on Apple TV+. If you’ve never used the streaming service before, here’s what you need to know. Sign up here using your Apple ID, with a seven-day free trial for new users. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and is available in all Apple One bundle tiers.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, like iPhone, Apple TV 4K, iPad and Mac. In addition, the TV app is also available on third-party platforms including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes and more. You can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

Other upcoming releases on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ subscription unlocks access to all Apple original TV shows and movies, including hits like the critically-acclaimed Ted Lasso and Severance. You can check out the full Apple TV+ catalog here.

In addition to Sidney, other notable upcoming releases include the streaming premiere of The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a feature film starring Zac Efron, on September 30. New drama series Shantaram arrives in mid-October, followed by a string of Apple original film debuts including Raymond & Ray, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me and Causeway.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: