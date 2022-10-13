Apple TV+ gets closer to Hulu in the US while Amazon Prime Video lost subscribers

Back in September, JustWatch reported that Apple TV+ surpassed 6% global market share of the streaming market, while some of its competitors lost subscribers. Now JustWatch is back with a new report, this time with market share data from streaming platforms in the US.

Apple TV+ continues to grow in the US

According to the report seen by 9to5Mac, Apple TV+ continues to grow among US viewers. The platform accounted for 7% of streaming service subscribers in Q3 2022, up 1% from last quarter. The number puts Apple TV+ a step closer to Hulu (owned by Disney), which has 10% of the streaming market share in the US.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video continue to lead the rankings in number of subscribers, either in the US or globally. However, at least in the US, Amazon Prime Video lost subscribers, down from 20% to 19% market share. Netflix maintained the same position with 21% of market share, while Disney+ rose from 14% to 15%.

Interestingly, while HBO Max has only 7% of the global streaming platforms’ market share and is about to be overtaken by Apple TV+, it accounts for 15% of the market in the US. You can check all the numbers below:

Netflix: 21% Amazon Prime Video: 19% Disney+: 15% HBO Max: 15% Hulu: 10% Apple TV+: 7% Paramount +: 4% Others: 9%

The streaming market in the US hosts a fierce rivalry for first place with Netflix and Prime Video a mere 2% apart. Following that trend, Disney+ and HBO Max stand parallel to one another with Disney+ slightly overpowering HBO Max and claiming the third spot this quarter.

When it comes to Netflix, the company has been facing some difficult times compared to its competitors. Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed it had lost more than 200,000 subscribers. The company’s executives blamed users who share their passwords with friends and family for the loss in revenue.

On Thursday, Netflix shared details about its new ad-supported tier. It will cost $6.99 per month in the US with 720p resolution content. The platform currently charges $19.99 per month for the 4K plan subscription without ads. In comparison, Apple TV+’s monthly subscription costs $4.99 and it offers 4K content with no advertisements.

