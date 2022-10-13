Shantaram TV show arrives on Apple TV+

The novel Shantaram is a modern classic of fiction. And now, a TV series adaptation of Shantaram premieres today on Apple TV+, starring Charlie Hunnam in the lead role …

Shantaram is set in the underworld of Bombay. Hunnam’s character is a man called Lin Ford, who escapes from prisoner hunting a fresh start in Australia. But his ties to crime quickly reel him back in. Ford must also confront a burgeoning romance with a mysterious woman called Karla.

The series has been in development for a long time, with production disrupted multiple times due to the pandemic.

The first three episodes of Shantaram arrive today, October 13. The remainder of the ten-episode first season debut weekly, every Friday. Season one covers about a third of the book. We don’t yet know if Shantaram will be renewed for future seasons to tell more of the story.

You can watch Shantaram with an Apple TV+ subscription. If you don’t know how to get Apple TV+: sign up for an Apple ID and get a seven day trial here. Then, sign in using the Apple TV app available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox and more. You can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

Coming soon to Apple TV+

