9to5Mac Happy Hour 403: Hands-on with the Apple Watch Ultra, Ask Apple sessions, TV+ news

Zac gives his first round of hands-on thoughts with the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple launches a new Ask Apple Q&A series for developers, as well as a bunch of TV+ news to discuss. And take note, Apple has changed how it refers to its laptops.

