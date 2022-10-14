9to5Mac Happy Hour 403: Hands-on with the Apple Watch Ultra, Ask Apple sessions, TV+ news

Zac gives his first round of hands-on thoughts with the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple launches a new Ask Apple Q&A series for developers, as well as a bunch of TV+ news to discuss. And take note, Apple has changed how it refers to its laptops.
- Apple Music and Apple TV apps coming to Windows PCs next year, as Windows 11 Photos app integrates iCloud
- ‘Ask Apple’ launches as the company’s newest support series for developers
- Dating app ‘Bantr’ from Ted Lasso becomes real, Jony Ive adds Apple TV+ producer to résumé
- Apple ‘notebooks’ become ‘laptops’ in sweeping Mac branding change
- Holiday Peanuts specials will not air on PBS this year, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ alongside new festive originals
- Report: Apple to start selling video ad inventory next year, possibly for ad-supported TV+ tier
