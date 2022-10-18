New Siri features and redesign coming to Apple TV with future tvOS 16 update

Alongside the new Apple TV 4K today, Apple has also announced some updates coming to tvOS 16. The company says that a future tvOS 16 update will bring an all-new Siri experience with a new design, personalized recommendations, and more.

In the press release announcing the Apple TV 4K, Apple says that these updates to Siri in tvOS 16 will “make it even easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results.” The headlining aspect of this new feature is that Siri on tvOS will be able to recognize each user’s voice so it can tailor recommendations and watch history to each individual user profile.

In conjunction with this, Siri on the Apple TV is also being redesigned with a new card-style interface. The new Siri pop-ups will appear at the bottom corner of your TV with a “more compact design.”

Apple hasn’t specified when these new features will actually be added to tvOS 16, but they are not currently available. The features will be available on all Apple TV 4K models, not just the new one announced today.

We’re expecting tvOS 16.1 to be released next week alongside iPadOS 16.1, so it’s possible the new features will be included in that update. If not, Apple is likely saving the Siri overhaul for a future release this year.

