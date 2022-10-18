Verizon launching enhanced spam filter with category labels [New labels and neighborhood spoofing detection]

Verizon is out with an update for its Call Filter and Call Filter Plus system that automatically labels and fights spam/robocalls and spam texts. The carrier’s customers are starting to see category labels like “Healthcare,” “Public Service,” and more for more context on unknown callers.

Update 10/18: Verizon announced in a press release today that the rollout of its category filters for spam and robocalls is available to all after starting in August. Plus new filters like “Telemarketer,” “Nonprofit,” “Political,” and “Survey” have joined “Healthcare,” and “Public Service” for Call Filter Plus subscribers.

“Call Filter also delivers a unique tool, only from Verizon, that tackles “neighborhood spoofing.” That means that if you receive multiple calls from phone numbers that appear to be local, or from a neighbor, you can activate the Neighborhood Filter. With Call Filter, you can block up to five area codes and prefixes at no cost, and with Call Filter Plus you can block up to ten.”

Read our original coverage from 8/11/22 below:

Verizon announced the news in a press release:

“It’s not just spam texts that are a nuisance: robocalls can be pests as well. That’s why we’re doing even more to help customers know who is calling with new enhancements to Call Filter. When customers receive a call from a phone number not saved in their contacts list, Call Filter will soon label calls with a category such as health care or public service. This new feature will help customers decide whether or not to answer a call.”

Verizon also detailed its progress in dealing with spam texts and calls. In 2021, after processing 267 billion texts, Verizon’s systems blocked 11 billion spam texts. And the carrier has blocked 26.5 billion robo/spam calls in total.

Verizon shared a reminder it’s easy to report spam texts by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM). iOS also gives an option to report texts as junk when deleting them.

While Verizon just didn’t share an exact timeline on the rollout of the new category labels for unknown callers, we’ve seen the feature go live for several of us here at 9to5Mac. If you’re not seeing it already, expect to see it show up soon.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: