Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke star in new Apple TV+ movie Raymond and Ray

Apple TV+ today premieres its latest original film, Raymond and Ray. The comedy-drama stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as brothers Raymond and Ray, essentially given the same name by their estranged father as just one act of spite in a line of many. Upon his death, they soon learn their father’s last wish was for the brothers to dig his grave.

Raymond and Ray stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke with Maribel Verdu, Chris Silcox and Sophie Okonedo rounding out the cast. The movie is directed by Rodrigo García.

The dark comedy features gravedigging, pain, folly, and a lot of learnings about what it means to be a man. It premiered at the TIFF film festival in September, and starts streaming on Apple TV+ from October 21.

How to watch Raymond and Ray

You can watch Raymond and Ray in the Apple TV app, with an Apple TV+ subscription. The TV app is available on Apple devices, Roku sticks, Amazon Fire Stick, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox and more. A native Windows app is coming next year, but in the meantime you can watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Other notable upcoming premieres on Apple TV+ include documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, feature film Causeway starring Jennifer Lawrence, and action thriller series Echo 3. Will Smith slave thriller Emancipation arrives in December.

Find out about everything coming to Apple TV+ in our full Apple TV+ TV Shows and Movies guide.

