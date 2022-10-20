Nomad opens preorders for Apple Watch Rugged Band in ‘Ultra Orange’

Following up on releasing its popular Sport Band in Ultra Orange, Nomad has opened up orders for its Rugged Band in the Ultra Orange colorway. Available for the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra as well as any 45/44mm Apple Watch models, here’s what you get with Nomad’s durable band.

“Designed to give your Apple Watch a modern, rugged look for daily wear or on your next adventure. Rugged Band is constructed from FKM, a soft yet strong fluoroelastomer that combines all-day comfort with lasting durability. Custom-designed, injection-molded stainless steel hardware provides a secure fit and unique style.”

Nomad Rugged Band features

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

Breathable ribbed design

Fully waterproof

Custom stainless steel lugs and buckle (silver or black available)

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

Available in 49 and 45/44mm sizes

Price: $59.95 – on sale for $44.95 for preorders

With durability in mind, Nomad says the high-quality fluoroelastomer “will not sustain damage from high temperatures, exposure to sunlight, or chemicals. FKM is also resistant to oils, allowing it to easily wipe clean after any adventure.”

Another nice touch is the stainless steel lugs and buckle coming in a choice of silver or black so you can opt to match your Apple Watch finish or go for some contrast.

The Ultra Orange Rugged Band is available to preorder now at a 25% discount with deliveries set for February 2023.

The Rugged Band also comes in black and is shipping by November 16.

9to5Mac’s Nomad reviews:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: