Review: Nomad Base One Max MagSafe iPhone and Apple Watch charger in limited edition Gold

Michael Potuck

- Aug. 29th 2022 8:30 am PT

Nomad Base One Max Gold limited edition
At the beginning of the month, Nomad launched a beautiful limited edition Gold version of its high-end MagSafe chargers for iPhone and Apple Watch with the Base One and Base One Max. Follow along for a hands-on look at the new limited run colorways.

Nomad originally launched its premium MagSafe chargers for iPhone and Apple Watch with the Base One and Base One Max in two finishes, carbide (black) and silver. Now its limited edition Gold Base One and Base One Max is the latest (temporary) addition to the lineup.

Limited Edition Gold Base One Max specs

  • Official MFi certified MagSafe with 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone
  • Integrated Apple Watch charger
  • Powered via USB-C (6.6 ft nylon braided cable included)
  • All metal and glass design
  • Super solid build weighing in at 1.98 pounds (900 grams)
  • Priced at $149.99
Nomad Base One Max Gold limited edition

Limited Edition Gold Base One specs

  • Official MFi certified MagSafe with 15W fast wireless charging
  • Powered via USB-C (6.6 ft nylon braided cable included)
  • All metal and glass design
  • Solid build weighing in at 1.13 pounds (515 grams)
  • Priced at $99.95

In-person

The hue of the Gold limited edition Base One/Base One Max is rich. With that, depending on the lighting it can have a brighter golden tone like the images above or a deeper bronze hue like below.

Meanwhile, the glass can have a golden hue with rosy undertones or a more subdued yellow tint depending on the lighting.

Nomad Base One Max Gold limited edition in use
Silver Base One Max on the left next to the limited edition Gold on the right

No matter if you have a gold iPhone and Apple Watch or not, this limited edition colorway is beautiful.

Limited edition Gold Base One/Max wrap-up

TL;DR: If you want a premium iPhone/Apple Watch charger, the Base One and Base One Max should be at the top of your list with their sleek glass and metal builds, beautiful finishes, and official MagSafe 15W fast wireless charging.

For a complete dive into both of these chargers, check out our full reviews:

Base One and Base One Max Pros:

  • Gorgeous, weighty, premium builds with glass and metal
  • Official MagSafe support with up to 15W fast wireless charging
  • Three finishes to choose from

Base One and Base One Max Cons:

  • Premium $99-$149 price to match the quality
  • No power adapter included

The Base One and Base One Max are available direct from Nomad with slight delays currently for the Base One Max limited edition Gold.

For a closer look, check out my colleague Miles’ review of the silver Base One Max:

