App Store guidelines updated with new rules for apps with NFT and ad managers

Following the release of iOS 16.1 and other software updates on Monday, Apple has updated the App Store guidelines to revise some existing rules and add new ones. The updated guidelines now have specific mentions of apps with NFTs, as well as introducing new rules for advertising management apps.

In a note published on the Apple Developer website, the company highlights what’s new and what has changed in the App Store guidelines.

When it comes to non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, Apple makes it clear that apps can sell related content using the App Store’s in-app purchase system. However, they can’t “direct customers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase.”

Apps may use in-app purchase to sell and sell services related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as minting, listing, and transferring. Apps may allow users to view their own NFTs, provided that NFT ownership does not unlock features or functionality within the app. Apps may allow users to browse NFT collections owned by others, provided that the apps may not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase.

According to Apple, apps designed exclusively to let advertisers manage their campaigns no longer need to use the App Store’s in-app purchases system. Unsurprisingly, in-app purchases for content that is experienced by users within an app, including buying advertisements that will be shown in that same app (such as “boosts” for social network posts) must use in-app purchases.

Now that the new Matter standard for smart home accessories is available with iOS 16.1, the App Store guidelines also mention that apps supporting the new technology must use Apple’s official framework to initiate accessory pairing.

Other highlights include a new guideline that prohibits developers from capitalizing or seeking to profit on recent events such as violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, or epidemics. The new guidelines take effect from today, and you can check out more details about them on Apple’s website.

