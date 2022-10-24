Should you upgrade your Mac to macOS Ventura?

macOS 13 is now available for everyone and it comes with a variety of new features like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more. But should you install macOS Ventura on your Mac right away? Follow along to figure out what the best option is for you.

macOS Ventura was relatively stable during the beta testing period from June until October. However, some testers saw long delays for notifications and crashing/bugs with apps like Photos and Messages.

But it may be tempting to install the new OS to get the headlining features like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera with iPhone/Mac, new capabilities in Mail and Messages, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more.

Should you install macOS Ventura?

TL;DR: if you have concerns about app stability, performance issues, and other bugs, the best bet will be to hold out for at least the next update.

If you have critical apps that must work, check for Ventura compatibility before upgrading

If you’re cool with the possibility of initial bugs and mostly minor issues, go for it!

If you still aren’t sure, install Ventura on a secondary Mac if you have one – or hold off for now

Remember to make a fresh backup before installing macOS Ventura 😁

Lastly, you could opt to install the new OS on a separate, bootable USB drive (steps for Monterey should work for Ventura):

For a closer look at all the changes and new features coming with macOS Ventura, check out our full video below:

Thanks for reading our guide on answering “should you install macOS Ventura?”!

