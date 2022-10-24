Should you upgrade your Mac to macOS Ventura?

Michael Potuck

- Oct. 24th 2022 12:03 pm PT

should you install macOS Ventura
5 Comments

macOS 13 is now available for everyone and it comes with a variety of new features like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more. But should you install macOS Ventura on your Mac right away? Follow along to figure out what the best option is for you.

macOS Ventura was relatively stable during the beta testing period from June until October. However, some testers saw long delays for notifications and crashing/bugs with apps like Photos and Messages.

But it may be tempting to install the new OS to get the headlining features like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera with iPhone/Mac, new capabilities in Mail and Messages, iCloud Shared Photo Library, and more.

Should you install macOS Ventura?

TL;DR: if you have concerns about app stability, performance issues, and other bugs, the best bet will be to hold out for at least the next update.

  • If you have critical apps that must work, check for Ventura compatibility before upgrading
  • If you’re cool with the possibility of initial bugs and mostly minor issues, go for it!
  • If you still aren’t sure, install Ventura on a secondary Mac if you have one – or hold off for now
  • Remember to make a fresh backup before installing macOS Ventura 😁

Lastly, you could opt to install the new OS on a separate, bootable USB drive (steps for Monterey should work for Ventura):

For a closer look at all the changes and new features coming with macOS Ventura, check out our full video below:

Thanks for reading our guide on answering “should you install macOS Ventura?”!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
macOS Ventura

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12