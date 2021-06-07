Alongside unveiling macOS 12 Monterey with a variety of new features and changes, Apple detailed which machines the new software will be able to run it. Read on for the full list of Macs compatible with macOS Monterey.

Apple is making the first beta for macOS Monterey available to developers today, June 7, for public beta testers it’s coming in July, with the official release happening like usual in the fall.

New features include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts coming to the Mac, FaceTime’s new SharePlay feature, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, the new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

As always, it’s best to install the beta on a secondary Mac as performance and stability won’t be dialed in, especially with early builds.

Macs compatible with macOS Monterey

Here’s the full list of Macs compatible with macOS Monterey:

2015 and later MacBook

Early 2015 and later MacBook Air

Early 2015 and later MacBook Pro

Late 2014 and later Mac mini

Late 2015 and later iMac

2017 and later iMac Pro

Late 2013 and later Mac Pro

For comparison, here’s the full list of Macs compatible with macOS 11 Big Sur:

2015 and later MacBook

2013 and later MacBook Air

2013 and later MacBook Pro

2014 and later Mac mini

2014 and later iMac

2017 and later iMac Pro

