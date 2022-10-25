Apple now shows you App Store Search Ads, even when you’re not searching for apps

If you prefer your app recommendations to be served by the highest bidder, then you’re in luck. Apple has enabled Search Ads to appear on the front page and related app pages on the App Store.

“Apple Search Ads makes it easy to promote your app on the App Store,” Apple says. “And now with new Today tab and product page ad placements, you can drive discovery of your app in more moments across the App Store — when customers first arrive, search for something specific, and browse apps to download.”

The company first revealed plans to show more ads in more places on the App Store in late July.

Search Ads have proven to be a lucrative business for Apple’s App Store. The App Store is the only place you can distribute apps on iPhones and iPads. As their name suggests, Search Ads originated as distinct listings in search results on the App Store.

Today’s expansion marks the first major pivot from strictly presenting Search Ads in search results. Apple’s Today tab serves as the front page of the App Store. Before today, the page has been dedicated to editorial recommendations.

Now customers will find Search Ads mixed in with the content presented on the Today tab. This new format is much larger is looks more like the story cards that aren’t sponsored. Most controversial may be Search Ads appearing on the bottom of app product pages. Apple previously used this space to recommend related apps based on factors that did not include paid placement.

Developers can learn more about the new ad placement opportunities from Apple.

