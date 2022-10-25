One unexpected bonus from yesterday’s updates is that more Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV …

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith demonstrated using the Nintendo Online classic controller with Apple TV, and MacStories confirmed that the Nintendo 64 controller also works. The same is likely true of the NES and Sega Genesis controllers, but these are as yet unconfirmed.

iOS 16 previously added support for a number of game controllers, including Nintendo’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.

During the WWDC 2022 opening keynote on Monday, Apple highlighted how iOS 16 enhances the gaming experience with updates to the Metal API and a redesigned Game Center. In addition, iOS 16 adds support for even more game controllers, including Nintendo’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. As noted by Riley Testut, the developer behind Delta and AltStore, it is now possible to pair Nintendo Switch joysticks with iPhone and iPad (and possibly Mac and Apple TV) running the latest beta software.

9to5Mac also delved into the iOS 16 code to find that the update brought support for multiple new game controllers, not just Nintendo ones. Controllers listed include the 8Bitdo, BADA MOGA XP5-X Plus, and the Logitech F710 Gamepad.

Game controllers we’ve tried ourselves with Apple Arcade include the PlayStation DualShock 4 and DualSense; Xbox wireless controller; SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless Gaming Controller; and Rotor Riot lightning-connected game controller.

Neat, iOS/tvOS 16.1 support the official BT/USB-C Super Nintendo controller for the Switch 😄 I don’t have the N64 or NES versions to test with, but I believe they are supported now too 🎮 pic.twitter.com/mfkTIHpXun — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 24, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: