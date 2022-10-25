More Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Ben Lovejoy

- Oct. 25th 2022 6:39 am PT

Nintendo game controllers
One unexpected bonus from yesterday’s updates is that more Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV …

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith demonstrated using the Nintendo Online classic controller with Apple TV, and MacStories confirmed that the Nintendo 64 controller also works. The same is likely true of the NES and Sega Genesis controllers, but these are as yet unconfirmed.

iOS 16 previously added support for a number of game controllers, including Nintendo’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.

As noted by Riley Testut, the developer behind Delta and AltStore, it is now possible to pair Nintendo Switch joysticks with iPhone and iPad (and possibly Mac and Apple TV) running the latest beta software.

9to5Mac also delved into the iOS 16 code to find that the update brought support for multiple new game controllers, not just Nintendo ones. Controllers listed include the 8Bitdo, BADA MOGA XP5-X Plus, and the Logitech F710 Gamepad.

Game controllers we’ve tried ourselves with Apple Arcade include the PlayStation DualShock 4 and DualSense; Xbox wireless controller; SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless Gaming Controller; and Rotor Riot lightning-connected game controller.

