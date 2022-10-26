Apollo for Reddit now lets users follow thread comments with Live Activities

Apollo, the popular third-party Reddit client for iOS, has just received a new update that adds support for features introduced with iOS 16.1. Specifically, the app now works with Live Activities, so users can follow thread comments on the iPhone lock screen and also on Dynamic Island. There are also some changes when it comes to the “Pixel Pals.”

The app has become well known among iPhone and iPad users for providing a much better Reddit experience than the platform’s official app. With its latest update, Apollo is making it even easier for users to keep track of comments in Reddit threads with the help of Live Activities – a feature introduced with iOS 16.1.

Now, once you open a Reddit thread within the Apollo app, you will now find a “Start Live Activity” button within the more options menu. With just a tap, the app launches a Live Activity that shows the latest comment from that thread. More than that, the Live Activity is updated in real time with each new comment.

For those unfamiliar, Live Activities is a feature available for all iPhone models running iOS 16 that shows useful app information right on the lock screen. At first, only a few Apple apps, such as Music and Clock, had Live Activities. But with iOS 16.1, developers can also integrate their apps with this feature.

At the same time, apps supporting Live Activities can also show the same information on Dynamic Island for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users.

“Pixel Pals” is now a stand-alone app

With the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apollo has added a new feature to its app called “Pixel Pals.” With this feature enabled, the app shows a tiny pet that “does cute stuff” as it walks on Dynamic Island. To make this fun experience available to even more users, the developer behind Apollo is also launching a stand-alone “Pixel Pals” app today so that anyone can play with these tiny pets.

In addition to Dynamic Island interactions, the app also offers widgets and Live Activities, so that it also works with other iPhone models.

Both the Apollo for Reddit update and the new Pixel Pals app are now available for free in the App Store. However, some features require a paid subscription.

