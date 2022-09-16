Developers create fun ways to interact with iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island in their apps

One of the key features of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is certainly Dynamic Island – a new interactive area at the top of the screen that replaces the iPhone’s notch. Dynamic Island works with multiple iOS APIs by default. However, some developers are taking advantage of the new feature in a different and more fun way.

An example of an app taking advantage of Dynamic Island in a different form is the game “Hit The Island,” which is inspired by the classic game Pong. However, this time the goal is to hit the Dynamic Island with the balls to score points. During gameplay, more balls appear simultaneously on the screen, and they get faster.

Once a ball hits the iPhone’s Dynamic Island, the game even creates a cool animation around it. But if you don’t have an iPhone 14 Pro, don’t worry. The game also has a gameplay mode ready for iPhone models with the traditional notch.

Christian Selig, the developer behind the popular Reddit client “Apollo,” has also added a different interaction with Dynamic Island to his app. Users can enable an option to see a tiny cat that “hangs out and does cute stuff as you browse Reddit.” The “Dynamic Island Zoo,” as the developer calls the new feature, is customizable – so you can choose other animals like a dog or even an axolotl.

All these interactions remind me of fun apps that have been released in the past for the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro. Users could install Touch Bar apps to play with Nyan Cat, Pac Man, and even a piano.

Okay y'all, I think I found the best idea for the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. I added a cat that lives up there like a tamagotchi and just hangs out and does cute stuff as you browse Reddit in my app (Apollo). pic.twitter.com/xJJlazHH4E — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) September 16, 2022

More about iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island

Dynamic Island combines the new TrueDepth camera hardware, which is separated into two cutouts on the screen, as a single software feature. There, the system displays useful information like Focus alerts, battery notifications, Face ID prompts, and even some Live Activities like media controls and timer.

With iOS 16.1, which is coming in October, developers will have even more options for implementing Dynamic Island interactions. It’s worth noting that the regular iPhone 14 models still have the traditional notch and lack the Dynamic Island.

