iOS 16.1 beta integrates Reachability with the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island for easier access

The first iPhone 14 Pro orders are arriving to buyers today, and we’re learning more about how iOS 16 integrates with the Dynamic Island. One interesting tidbit is how the Dynamic Island works with Apple’s Reachability feature. In the current stable release of iOS 16, the Dynamic Island does not change positioning with Reachability, but that has changed in the first beta of iOS 161.

iPhone 14 Pro and Reachability

When you use iPhone with one hand in Portrait orientation, you can use Reachability to lower the top half of the screen, so it’s within easy reach of your thumb. It’s a feature that Apple has relied heavily on as iPhone screens have gotten larger over the years, particularly with the removal of the Home button.

In iOS 16, if you enable Reachability on an iPhone 14 Pro, the feature lowers the top half of the screen as usual. The Dynamic Island, however, stays at the top of the display.

As pointed out by Tech-Up on Twitter, however, this behavior has changed and Dynamic Island now integrates with Reachability. So if you enable Reachability, the Dynamic Island also shifts halfway down the screen as you would expect it to. This is especially useful on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which features a 6.7-inch display, and the Dynamic Island all the way at the top.

Here’s how to turn on Reachability:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, then turn on Reachability. To lower the top half of the screen, do one the following: On an iPhone with Face ID: Swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen.

On an iPhone with a Home button: Lightly double-tap the Home button. To return to the full screen, tap the upper half of the screen.

Have you noticed any interesting tidbits on your new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro? Let us know down in the comments. We’ll have more coverage of these new devices in the coming weeks.

