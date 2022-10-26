BLUETTI raises ~$10 Million for its new portable backup power station, 32% off still available

As a leader of its industry, BLUETTI has always been among the top solution providers of clean energy with an impressive ability to outperform consistently. Recently, they’ve brought the AC500 to market, a super-powerful and portable power station specifically designed for outages, off-grid trips, and RV living. And you can still tap into the BLUETTI AC500 for a sustainable journey to power independence at up to 32% off before the special pricing ends.

BLUETTI raised $5 million after just 15 days into their Indiegogo campaign and almost $10 million in just 40 days. BLUETTI has smashed their three stretch goals so far and has prepared a free gift pack for every AC500 backer, including a 100W Type-C cable, mug, and t-shirt. Also, BLUETTI has pledged a 4-year warranty if they raise $10 million and a 5-year warranty for hitting $12 million.

Once again, BLUETTI has found remarkable commercial success with the technologically superior AC500 & B300S.

What are the BLUETTI AC500 & B300S?

AC500 + B300S provides an all-in-one energy solution for almost every need. Whether you’re seeking emergency backup power, want to slash your electricity bill, or go completely off the grid, the AC500 system has you covered.

Even with a large capacity, the AC500 system can be charged quickly. With a B300S battery pack, you can top it up in just 80 minutes, nearly 3.5x faster than its competitors. And for recharging, you can use a wall outlet, roof solar or portable panels, your car, generator, and even lead-acid batteries. Going further, dual charging is also supported like AC+solar, AC+AC, etc. AC500 + B300S supports up to 4,500W input, while an AC500 + 2x B300S can achieve a maximum of 8,000W.

The AC500 system is 100% modular and you can boost its capacity from 3kWh to 36kWh by adding external expansion batteries. One AC500 accepts up to 6 B300S batteries for a capacity of 18kWh. Integrate two AC500 systems into one, and you’ll get a massive 36kWh, enough to supply your off-grid living.

With 5,000W continuous output, AC500 can run your window air conditioner, washing machine, and other appliances. If you need higher power during outages, you can tie two AC500 systems to your home’s main panel with a transfer switch. This way, your home power supply’s output boosts up to 10,000W and handles all your home circuits, even 240V ones including dryers, space heaters, and more.

Even if your BLUETTI journey started with an AC300 + B300, you can enjoy more powerful energy at home. Just get an AC500, pair it with the B300, and you’ll have your power supply upgraded. The AC500 is cost-effective, starting from $1,499.

The new B300S sees upgrades over the competition since it can be used as a standalone power source with a 100W USB-C output, a 12V/10A car outlet, and an 18W USB-A output.

Expand your possibilities

BLUETTI has introduced a brand new transfer switch to integrate the system into users’ home grid. A single AC500 system home integration kit only costs $639; meanwhile, the AC500 split phase system (for two AC500 units) costs $679.

PV400 420W solar panel

Additionally, the PV400, a 420W monocrystalline solar panel is also available. Compared to polycrystalline panels, PV400 is more durable and can withstand high temperatures, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

It adopts a brand-new metal kickstand designed for easy adjustment. Up to six PV400s can be used to charge the AC500 + B300S, and it only takes two hours to reach full capacity. So far, there are only 44 sets left for $799. The price will go up to $899 in the next phase.

AC500 & B300S shipping status & pricing

According to BLUETTI sources, 50% of the US orders have already been shipped while orders for the EU and the UK are still en route. However, 95% of backers are expected to receive the product before the end of the year. These special combos are in limited quantity and available on a strictly first-come-first-served basis.

BLUETTI’s Indiegogo campaign is about to close at the end of October. To contribute to their event and save up to 32% on your backup power system, visit the campaign here.

