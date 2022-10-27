Apple surpasses 900 million paid subscribers as Services revenue increases 5% YoY

Michael Potuck

- Oct. 27th 2022 2:44 pm PT

900 million Apple paid subscribers
4 Comments

During Apple’s Q4 earnings call, CFO Luca Maestri shared more details about the company’s growth when it comes to paid services. Moving close to the one billion mark, Apple now has more than 900 million paid subscribers.

For its fiscal Q4 performance, Apple saw its Services revenue up 5% YoY to $19.19 billion. An important part of that is the number of customers subscribed to products like iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+, the Apple One Bundle, and more.

While Apple doesn’t usually break out numbers for its various services, CFO Luca Maestri shared on the earnings call that it surpassed 900 million paid subscribers during Q4.

Maestri also noted that number is up 154 million compared to one year ago. For more context, Apple shared it hit 825 million paid subscribers in April and 860 million in July.

With the trend of growing this number by around 35-40 million customers per quarter, Apple is likely to hit 1 billion paid subscribers in 2023.

In related a development, earlier this week Apple announced price increases for Apple Music, TV+, and Apple One bundles.

Get caught up on Apple’s Q4 results in our full coverage:

AAPL Company

Apple services

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

