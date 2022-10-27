How to watch the Charlie Brown Halloween special for free

Happy Halloween! This year, the Peanuts and Charlie Brown holiday specials are not broadcast on traditional TV. Instead, they are Apple TV+ exclusives. But Apple is offering short free windows for anyone to stream — no purchase necessary … here’s how to watch.

The American holiday tradition for Halloween is watching the Peanuts classic It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

This year, the special is not broadcast on PBS or any cable channel. The exclusive home of the Peanuts franchise is Apple’s streaming service. To watch, you’ll need to use the Apple TV app to access Apple TV+. All classic Peanuts content, as well as new original series and specials, are available with an Apple TV+ subscription.

But if you don’t want have an account and don’t want to pay, Apple is offering short free windows where the Peanuts holiday specials are streaming for free.

Simply tune into Apple TV+ from October 28 through October 31 to watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for free.

You can access Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, smart TVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, and more. You can also watch on PC in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Next month, you can celebrate Thanksgiving with Peanuts for free, in the same way. The free window for A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving runs from November 23 through November 27. And the Peanuts Christmas special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, is streaming free December 22 until Christmas Day.

If you sign up to Apple TV+, you can watch these specials anytime of the year. You can also check out other Peanuts content — like the Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space — as well as enjoy all Apple TV+ original TV shows and movies in the catalog.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: