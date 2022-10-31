Shop Bluetti’s portable power station Halloween sale so you’re not left in the dark this year

If you’ve been searching for a backup power or portable solar charging solution while on the go, BLUETTI is the place for you. While the kids are out filling their buckets with sweet treats this Halloween, make sure to grab yourself a treat with bootiful savings on BLUETTI’s best backup power stations and solar panels.

There’s nothing more horrifying than a blackout while with friends and families or at an open-air party. That’s why BLUETTI is bringing new deals for Halloween. Through November 5, you can save up to $700 and get a $299 freebie on select combinations of BLUETTI’s power generators, batteries, and solar panels.

Don’t run away! These deals are not meant to scare you but prevent you but getting caught in the dark.

On-the-go power with BLUETTI’s EB3A power station

Perfect for out-and-about power needs, BLUETTI’s EB3A is discounted by $60 to $239 (Reg $299). Coming in at only 10 pounds, the EB3A brings all the power you need to stay connected or lit up anywhere you go. It sports all the plugs you might want, a light, and even a wireless charging pad on top.

600W AC pure sine wave inverter (1,200W surge)

268Wh capacity

430W max. fast dual charging (Solar+AC)

LiFePO4 battery with 2,500+ life cycles to 80%

6 ways to recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/AC+Solar/AC+Adapter)

9 outputs for charging multiple devices at once

Smart control and monitor in BLUETTI app

Save more when you combo the EB3A with either BLUETTI’s PV-120 or PV200 compact solar panels. This combo allows you to have a portable, off-the-grid solution when you want to get away. Take an $80 discount when you choose to combo one with the EB3A.

BLUETTI AC300: For when you really can’t go without power

For when you really need to power your devices out at the campsite or during an extended power outage, BLUETTI’s AC300 is what you want. Featuring 16 outlets and a 100% modular design, the AC300 and one B300 battery unit can give you 3072Wh of power to charge all your devices, no matter the load. You can snag an AC300 with two battery units for a $599 discount only until November 2.

The AC300 allows for up to 2,400W of solar input. This will truly let you live off-grid while traveling and still get your work done. You can get an AC300, B300, and a PV200 solar panel for $400 off when you combo them together.

More ways to save

Bluetti’s portable power station Halloween sale doesn’t end there. There are way more ways for 9to5Mac readers to save on Bluetti for a limited time:

The sale extends to more of BLUETTI’s acclaimed products, including the AC200, battery packs, solar panels, and the big EP500. All of these combo deals only last until November 5, so head over to BLUETTIPower.com to take advantage before they disappear into the dark.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: