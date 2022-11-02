‘Rewind AI’ records everything you do on your Mac so you can refresh your memory

We do a lot on our computers every day, and although apps like web browsers let you keep track of your browsing history, there’s no easy way to go back in time to check on something you’ve worked on – until now. Rewind AI has announced a new app that records everything you do on your Mac, so you can refresh your memory any time you want.

A new way to rewind what you do on your Mac

As the name suggests, Rewind AI records absolutely everything you have seen, said, or heard while using your Mac. With these recordings, users can easily go back to a specific time of day to re-watch it. But the app goes way beyond than just saving a long screen recording.

There are not many details about the technologies behind the app, but the company’s website says that it uses “mind-boggling compression” that can record a huge amount of data without significant loss of quality. The developers claim that a 10.5GB recording becomes a 2.8MB file. This allows Rewind AI to “store years of recordings.”

The app also uses OCR to identify text content combined with speech recognition to provide powerful search capabilities. In a brief demo video shared by the company, we can see that the app’s interface has a search bar where users can go back to a specific time of day simply by typing in a word or phrase.

Interestingly, Rewind AI was made for Macs with Apple Silicon chips. This is because it uses specific features of Apple’s SoCs to record everything without overusing system resources such as CPU and RAM. “It feels virtually imperceptible,” says the app’s website.

Privacy concerns

There are, however, many privacy concerns about an app that records everything users do on their computers. The Rewind AI website says that the recordings are stored locally and that the app has no cloud integration. Users can also delete recordings at any time, as well as exclude specific apps from the recordings.

Still, ArsTechnica notes that there are many other situations that can put users at risk. This includes potential abuse of bosses, law enforcement, and repressive governments. Not to mention legal issues for recording sensitive information or potential data leaks.

There’s no word on when Rewind AI will be released to the public. Those interested in trying out the platform can sign up on the company’s website. Would you use such software? Let us know in the comments below.

