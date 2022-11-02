Twelve South launches flexible HoverBar Tower floor stand for iPad

Twelve South created a hit with its HoverBar Duo stand for iPad and iPhone and its bigger brother has arrived today – the HoverBar Tower. Available as an Apple Store exclusive, this new floor stand for iPad offers the flexibility to put the tablet in the right position for pretty much any use case you can think of.

Twelve South’s HoverBar Tower arrived on Apple’s Online Store today. It looks like it should be perfect to use with Apple Fitness+ or other workouts (floor, bike, rower, and more) to the office, kitchen, or really anywhere you need to float your iPad.

HoverBar Tower features

Holds your iPad hands-free

Adjusts iPad screen height from under 3 feet to over 5 feet

Provides stable iPad use alongside home exercise equipment

Compatible with all iPad models, even with most cases attached

Articulating arm

3 tower post poles

Weighted base (total weight 8.9 pounds / 4 kg)

Available in white or black

HoverBar Tower is available now as an Apple Store exclusive priced at $129.95 with immediate shipping.

We’ll be going hands-on with the sharp-looking new iPad stand soon, so keep an eye out for our full review.

Here are some more use case ideas from Twelve South:

“Position this floor stand low to the ground for a yoga class, at eye level for music lessons, or in front of your stationary bike to enhance your workout. HoverBar Tower can even hold an iPad above your desktop monitor as a second (or third) screen. Use iPad in unlimited ways with HoverBar Tower.”

As it turns out, the HoverBar Duo makes a great iPhone stand for Continuity Camera

