Twelve South launches flexible HoverBar Tower floor stand for iPad

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 2nd 2022 1:02 pm PT

Twelve South HoverBar Tower floor stand for iPad
1 Comment

Twelve South created a hit with its HoverBar Duo stand for iPad and iPhone and its bigger brother has arrived today – the HoverBar Tower. Available as an Apple Store exclusive, this new floor stand for iPad offers the flexibility to put the tablet in the right position for pretty much any use case you can think of.

Twelve South’s HoverBar Tower arrived on Apple’s Online Store today. It looks like it should be perfect to use with Apple Fitness+ or other workouts (floor, bike, rower, and more) to the office, kitchen, or really anywhere you need to float your iPad.

HoverBar Tower features

  • Holds your iPad hands-free
  • Adjusts iPad screen height from under 3 feet to over 5 feet
  • Provides stable iPad use alongside home exercise equipment
  • Compatible with all iPad models, even with most cases attached
  • Articulating arm
  • 3 tower post poles
  • Weighted base (total weight 8.9 pounds / 4 kg)
  • Available in white or black

HoverBar Tower is available now as an Apple Store exclusive priced at $129.95 with immediate shipping.

We’ll be going hands-on with the sharp-looking new iPad stand soon, so keep an eye out for our full review.

Here are some more use case ideas from Twelve South:

“Position this floor stand low to the ground for a yoga class, at eye level for music lessons, or in front of your stationary bike to enhance your workout. HoverBar Tower can even hold an iPad above your desktop monitor as a second (or third) screen. Use iPad in unlimited ways with HoverBar Tower.”

Related:

As it turns out, the HoverBar Duo makes a great iPhone stand for Continuity Camera, check out more on that in our full article:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twelve South

Twelve South
HoverBar

HoverBar

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12