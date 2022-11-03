Thursday’s headliner deals: Beats ANC Studio Buds at $145 and Apple Watch SE 2 at $240, more

Your Thursday edition of today’s best deals on Apple gear and more is now live and headlined by the best price yet on the latest Beats Studio Buds. The ANC-equipped earbuds are sitting alongside a return to the all-time low on the latest entry-level Apple Apple Watch SE 2, which is now starting from $240 shipped, as well as the early Black Friday Bose sale with price drops across its entire lineup of audio gear. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

The latest flagship Beats earbuds drop to best price ever

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering the latest Beats Studio Buds ANC Earbuds for $144.95 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $55 off. This is now an extra $15 off the previous best price set over Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

Apple’s latest entry-level wearable returns to all-time low with Apple Watch SE 2 at $240

Joining ongoing deals on the cellular models, Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm GPS for $239.99 shipped. This is $39 off the regular $279 price tag, matching the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. Still listed at the full $279 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is a notable opportunity to land Apple’s latest-generation entry-level wearable with a solid discount. Powered by watchOS 9, it also delivers much of the same functionality you’ll find on the flagship models including a bevy of fitness tracking capabilities, heart rate and sleep monitoring, an always-on altimeter, and the new onboard compass. Apple’s crash detection is also present and accounted for alongside the expected Retina OLED display, a swim-proof water-resistant design up to 50 meters, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Bose pre-Black Friday sale offer up to 40% off

Bose has now launched a pre-Black Friday sale of sorts, giving customers a “sneak peek at holiday savings.” Delivering deals at up to 40% off and some price drops that are now undercutting the fall Prime Day offerings, you’ll receive free two-day delivery on orders over $50 or more as well as free return shipping should anything not be up to your standards. Some of these offers fall under the Bose refurbished category – one of the most trusted recertification processes out there with the same warranty as new models – alongside some deals on new gear that has been price matched at Amazon. While we are still waiting for another notable price drop on its brand-new earbuds, there are plenty of more affordable options marked down now alongside its smart glasses, Bluetooth speakers, and home theater gear. All of the details are right here.

