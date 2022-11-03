Nanoleaf announces Matter support for A19 and light strip along with new smart bulb types

Nanoleaf is out with the news that it’s bringing Matter support to some of its popular smart lights along with two brand-new bulbs. Arriving soon, the lineup will feature GU10 and BR30 options in addition to its popular smart Lightstrip and A19 bulb.

Nanoleaf detailed the news alongside the Matter event happening today:

“Nanoleaf, the global industry leader in smart lighting innovation, announces four new Matter-compatible smart Bulbs & Lightstrips in the Essentials line, offering the first ever lighting products to work with Matter. This innovative line of smart lighting—including A19, GU10, BR30 Bulbs and a Lightstrip—marks an industry first with its Matter-compatible technology, illustrating Nanoleaf’s commitment to creating the most seamless experience for its users and leading the way for the future of the smart home.”

I previously tested out the Nanoleaf Essentials Lighstrip and A19 bulb, they’re both great HomeKit-supported products with no hub needed (even include Thread). The addition of Matter will make them even better and accessible to more customers without worrying about which smart home platform you use.

And those with recessed or custom lighting will be excited about the BR30 and GU10 bulb types joining the lineup with the new Matter releases.

Nanoleaf Matter device release date and pricing

The Matter-compatible Essentials Bulbs and Lightstrip are slated to launch worldwide in “early 2023” ranging in price from $19.99 to $99.99.

Nanoleaf is also planning to show off more new Matter-supported products at CES in January.

9to5Mac’s take

It’s great to see Nanoleaf as one of the early adopters when it comes to Matter. And the new bulb types are very welcome!

However, if you’re dialed into HomeKit and don’t need the cross-platform guarantee of Matter, picking up the Essentials Lightstrip or A19 bulbs now makes sense.

They both work without a hub with HomeKit and include Thread support. They offer impressive performance at reasonable prices for the existing Lighstrip and A19 bulb. And the new Matter versions coming early next year may include a price bump.

