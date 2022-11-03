Cheaper Netflix with ads plan is not supported on Apple TV [update: coming soon]

Update: In a statement, Netflix told 9to5Mac that Basic with ads plan support is coming soon to Apple TV devices. Original story below.

Here’s a PSA for anyone out there looking to save some money on their Netflix. Beginning today, Netflix Basic with ads plan is rolling out around the world, priced at $6.99 per month.

However there’s a big gotcha for people in the Apple ecosystem: the ad-supported plan is not supported on the Netflix app on the Apple TV box.

It’s unclear if this will remain the case in the long term, but at least as of today’s launch, a support document confirms that the Apple TV is not a supported device for Netflix Basic with ads.

The Netflix app on tvOS has lagged behind rivals in features in several aspects of late (such as not supporting any of the interactive video content) but this is surely the most impactful omission.

Netflix simply says that Apple TV customers on the ads plan will have to use another device to stream, or upgrade their package to a more expensive ad-free paid tier.

Netflix with ads can be streamed on other Apple devices like iPhone and iPad, and Mac (through Safari).

Netflix Basic with ads is priced at $6.99 per month, and launches today in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Korea. The plan grants access to stream the Netflix library, on one device at a time, in 720p quality. Users can expect to see about 4 minutes of ads per hour of content streamed.

