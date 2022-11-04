Apple’s holiday gift guide says what we’re all thinking: We’ll take one of everything

Apple has shared its annual Holiday Gift Guide as we approach the holiday shopping and gift-giving season. The company also has new details on special offers through the holiday season, content coming to Apple TV+, and much more.

Apple’s annual Holiday Gift Guide is never that interesting. It basically includes every Apple product currently available, and this year is no different. Hint: The company that makes Apple products wants you to give Apple products as holiday gifts this year. Shocking!

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature impressive battery life and a new dual-camera system.

The advanced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new 48MP main camera and the Dynamic Island — a rich and interactive new way to engage with activities, alerts, and notifications.

The redesigned iPad and powerful all-new iPad Pro with M2.

The redesigned iPad and powerful all-new iPad Pro with M2.

The completely reimagined MacBook Air supercharged by M2.

The all-new rugged and capable Apple Watch Ultra.

The second generation of AirPods Pro.

The second generation of AirPods Pro.

There’s also some exclusive content coming to Apple’s various services through the holiday seasons, including Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and more:

Tune in to Carols Covered on Apple Music, an exclusive, genre-agnostic playlist with artists covering holiday hits and carols, plus a new Classical Carols Covered playlist performed by top classical artists.

Enjoy a joyous lineup of festive programming on Apple TV+ with the highly anticipated musical feature film Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer; Peanuts holiday specials; and holiday episodes from globally beloved series like Ted Lasso.

Give the gift of an audiobook on Apple Books and explore curated collections of great listens for all ages.

Get a jump on your New Year's goals with Fitness+, which offers over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ is now available for iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy, even if they don't have an Apple Watch.

You can find Apple’s full press release on the company’s newsroom website and check out the innovative Holiday Gift Guide right here.

