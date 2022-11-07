AirPods Pro 2 at $234 headline Monday’s best deals alongside M2 iPad Pro first discounts, more

Kicking off the work week, all of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a rare discount on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 at $234. That’s alongside the first chance to save on the just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $50 off, which joins the entry-level 10.9-inch iPad that is also on sale for the very first time at $579. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 drop to $234

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2. Now on sale for $234, this is only the third discount to date from the usual $249 going rate, and comes within $11 of the all-time low set once before for Prime members. This is the second-best price to date, too.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Save on Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for the first time

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on Apple’s all-new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Dropping the entry-level Wi-Fi 128GB model down to $749, today’s offer is now $50 off and a new all-time low. Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience.

This time around, everything comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees first discount

After seeing the first discount go live on Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro last week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over yet another one of the all-new iPadOS experiences. Right now, the latest 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for the first time, dropping down to $579 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB configuration. Normally fetching $599, this is the first chance to save across the board and a rare way to lock-in new all-time low pricing on one of Apple’s just-released devices.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed last mont with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

