Halide update adds 2x virtual zoom for iPhone 14 Pro models

Back in September, the popular Halide camera app was updated with new features that take advantage of the iPhone 14 Pro’s cameras. Now the app has been updated once again, this time with a new 2x “virtual” zoom option for iPhone 14 Pro models.

2x zoom on Halide for iPhone 14 Pro

Thanks to the new 48-megapixel wide sensor, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are capable of taking photos with a 2x digital zoom without losing quality. This is because the iPhone captures the image in full resolution and then crops it into a 12-megapixel photo, which is the resolution of regular images taken by the iPhone.

While this feature was previously available only in Apple’s native Camera app, Halide 2.10 adds support for 2x “virtual” zoom for those with iPhone 14 Pro models. Halide has also added a toggle to the app that makes it easier for users to quickly switch between 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel photos.

According to the release notes, the update also makes the app faster and improves the reliability of the Image Rescue feature. For those unfamiliar, this feature allows users to recover their photos taken with Halide if iOS fails to save the images for some reason.

Today we’re excited to bring you Halide 2.10 – bringing an intelligent-binned 2× zoom to our iPhone 14 Pro users, along with updates to Depth mode (focus peaking!), speedups and fixes all around. Halide 2.10 follows closely on Halide 2.9, which brought your favorite camera app to new heights with 48 megapixel capture support, 12MP binned capture, 48 megapixel HEIC capture and more!

More about the app

The previous Halide update enabled 48MP photo capture in HEIC and JPEG codecs, which result in much smaller files than ProRAW. It also added manual focus to Depth Capture and lock screen widgets.

You can download Halide for free on the App Store, although the app requires a subscription. You can also buy a lifetime license for $59.99.

