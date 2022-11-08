iOS 16.2 beta 2 and more now rolling out to developers ahead of December launch

Apple is rolling out the second betas for its next round of software updates. iOS 16.2 beta 2 is now available to developer testers alongside iPadOS 16.2 beta 2, tvOS 16.2 beta 2, and more. These updates include Apple’s new Freefrom collaboration app, updates to the Home app, and more. Head below for the details.

iOS 16.2 beta 2 and what’s new

Developers can update their iPhone to iOS 16.2 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software update. The build number is 20C5043e. As always, these updates may take a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers over the air, so be sure to keep checking if you don’t see an update available immediately.

The details on today’s new releases:

iOS 16.2 beta 2

iPadOS 16.2 beta 2

macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 2

watchOS 9.2 beta 2

tvOS 16.2 beta 2

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 include a few notable changes. The Freeform collaboration app is now available to iPad, iPhone, and Mac users. There are also changes to the Home app, updates to the Weather app, and more. Here’s a rundown of everything we’ve discovered so far:

According to reporting from Bloomberg, iOS 16.2 is currently slated for a release sometime in mid-December. As always, it’s possible these updates are delayed or features are removed based on development and testing progress over the next month.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.2 beta 2 or the other new betas from Apple? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

