Rocky from Florida reunited with owner after getting lost thanks to dog-tracking AirTag collar

Say what you will about AirTags, but there’s no denying that the tech came in clutch for Rocky from Florida. The six-pound Yorkshire Terrier was lost and on his own in the suburbs of Central Florida for an hour before his owner noticed. Fortunately she had outfitted Rocky’s dog collar with an Apple AirTag before he found himself lost.

Fox 35 out of Orlando shared the heartwarming story of a dog rescue made possible by an AirTag:

Rocky’s owner, Denise Huertas, was taking out the trash on Thursday, October 20, in her Orlando neighborhood. She said about an hour later, she realized her six-pound Yorkshire Terrier was missing. “I ran and got my phone because they have an AirTag, so when I looked at the location, the location said about 20 minutes away,” she said.

Fortunately, Rocky had been picked up and taken to Orange County Animal Services before anything bad could happen. Because of the AirTag, Rocky’s owner knew exactly where to go to rescue him. Rocky wasn’t wearing identification and wasn’t microchipped so animal services didn’t immediately know how to contact his owner.

iPhone users are able to see AirTag owner contact information when the tracker is set to lost mode, but the public is still learning the ropes of AirTags in general. Meanwhile, Rocky also plans to be microchipped in case he ever stumbles into the great unknowns again.

While Apple doesn’t specifically endorse the use case, tracking pets is a popular way to use AirTags. AirTag holders specifically designed for dog collars go for under $10, and there are even personalizable ID tags for pets with Apple’s Find My technology built right in.

H/T MDN!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: