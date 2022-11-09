Apple releases macOS 13.0.1 with two security patches and additional bug fixes

Alongside the arrival of iOS 16.1.1, Apple has released the first public update to macOS Ventura with 13.0.1 today. The new software squashes a range of bugs plus includes fixes for two security flaws that allowed arbitrary code execution on Mac.
macOS 13.0.1 is now showing up for users running Ventura. Head to System Settings > General > Software Update to see if it’s available for your Mac.
Apple notes two specific security issues were patched with today’s release:
libxml2
Available for: macOS Ventura
Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.
CVE-2022-40303: Maddie Stone of Google Project Zero
libxml2
Available for: macOS Ventura
Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2022-40304: Ned Williamson and Nathan Wachholz of Google Project Zero
The new public build comes as Apple is testing macOS 13.1 and iOS 16.2 with developers and public beta users. The latter comes with quite a few changes:
- Apple News integration appears in Weather app on iOS 16.2 beta with relevant regional stories
- Apple to let users keep Live Activities updated more frequently with iOS 16.2
- iOS 16.2 beta introduces new architecture to the Home app for a more reliable experience
- iOS 16.2 adds new Sleep widget for your Lock Screen
- iPadOS 16.2 beta adds Freeform collaboration app, Stage Manager external display support
Found any other changes in today’s update? Let us know in the comments section below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.
