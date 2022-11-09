Apple releases macOS 13.0.1 with two security patches and additional bug fixes

Alongside the arrival of iOS 16.1.1, Apple has released the first public update to macOS Ventura with 13.0.1 today. The new software squashes a range of bugs plus includes fixes for two security flaws that allowed arbitrary code execution on Mac.

macOS 13.0.1 is now showing up for users running Ventura. Head to System Settings > General > Software Update to see if it’s available for your Mac.

Apple notes two specific security issues were patched with today’s release:

libxml2

Available for: macOS Ventura

Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.

CVE-2022-40303: Maddie Stone of Google Project Zero

libxml2

Available for: macOS Ventura

Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2022-40304: Ned Williamson and Nathan Wachholz of Google Project Zero

The new public build comes as Apple is testing macOS 13.1 and iOS 16.2 with developers and public beta users. The latter comes with quite a few changes:

