Support for storing your ID in Apple Wallet finally expands to another US state

iPhone and Apple Watch users in Colorado can now store their driver’s license or state ID in the Apple Wallet application. This feature was first announced by Apple in 2021 and was ultimately delayed until 2022. Since then, it’s been gradually rolling out to various states across the US.

When first announced by Apple, this feature was touted as being the final feature the Wallet app needed in order to let you be “fully free of your physical wallet.” The initial slate of states signed on to support the feature included Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah. So far, only Arizona and Maryland have fulfilled that promise.

Today’s expansion to Colorado was announced by the state’s Department of Revenue. You can now add your Colorado driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on your iPhone and Apple Watch, then use it at “select TSA checkpoints” at participating airports.

The Colorado Department of Revenue highlights the benefits of using this new feature:

Presenting your ID at select TSA checkpoints just got easy. It’s as simple as holding your device near the identity reader, confirming the information requested, and you’re done.​

Physically handing over your driver’s license or state ID is a thing of the past. Your information is presented digitally to the identity reader, so you’ll never need to show or hand over your device.

If your iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced or lost, you can manage your driver’s license or state ID in Apple Wallet with the Find My app. From any browser, log in to your iCloud account to delete your ID, pause it, and even reactivate it once your device is recovered.​

The Colorado Department of Revenue and Apple have also shared a trio of videos showing off the new feature, which you can see at the bottom of this article.

Ultimately, it’s nice to see another state sign on to adopt support for storing IDs in the Wallet app on your iPhone and Apple Watch. That being said, it’s still very early in the process and use cases are pretty limited at the moment. We’re still pretty far away from actually being able to ditch our physical wallets in favor of using Apple Wallet for everything.

Have you tried out support for digital IDs in the Wallet app yet? Let us know down in the comments.

