Apple Music beta on the web adds popular live lyrics feature

Apple is rolling out some changes to the web app for Apple Music in beta form. For the first time, Apple Music on the web now supports the popular time-synced lyrics feature that first launched on iPhone and iPad in 2019, followed by the Mac in 2020. Now, you can use the feature from anywhere, right in your web browser…

With this change to Apple Music on the web, you can now use the time-synced lyrics feature from your web browser on any machine. As of right now, the feature is only available on the beta version of the Apple Music web app, which you can access right here. Apple tests new features on the beta version of the Apple Music website before broadly rolling them out to everyone.

This time-synced live lyrics feature has been incredibly popular for Apple Music, serving as a key differentiator between Apple Music and Spotify for many users. This feature allows you to follow along with a song in real time.

Apple executive Eddy Cue has touted that Apple enters almost all of the lyrics for the live lyrics feature itself rather than sourcing them from a third party. Apple says that if you notice incorrect lyrics, you can send Apple Music feedback.

When you have a song playing in Apple Music, just look for the small speech bubble icon in the upper-left toolbar, right next to your profile picture. Once you activate this feature, there’s also an option to go full-screen, giving you live lyrics next to a large image of the track’s album artwork and playback controls.

The Apple Music web interface is actually quite powerful and includes a number of the same features offered by the dedicated Apple Music app on Mac, iPhone, and iPad. In fact, some users prefer it to the dedicated Apple Music for Mac app because it lacks a lot of the iTunes cruft that still exists on macOS.

Users can access the beta version of the Apple Music website at beta.music.apple.com, while the regular Apple Music web is available at music.apple.com.

Thanks, Noah!

