Apple puts iPhone 14’s Action mode to the test in new ‘Shot on iPhone’ video

Apple is out with a new video today putting the Action mode feature of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to the test. This video focuses on putting the feature through its paces using an iPhone 14 Pro; in fact, the entire video was shot using the iPhone 14 Pro. Head below to watch.
iPhone 14’s Action mode feature
In the video, Apple runs four different tests using Action mode on the iPhone 14 Pro, with pretty impressive before and after comparisons. Here’s a rundown of the four different tests showcased in the new video today.
00:23 Test 1 – Follow Cam Handoff
- Setting up the test
- Skateboard down the hill
- Phone handoff
- Side by side comparison
00:43 Test 2 – Aerial Tracking Shot
- Setting up the test Basketball dunk
- Trampoline jump
- Before/after Action mode
1:08 Test 3 – 360 Rotation
- Setting up the test
- Wall run
- Street performer
- Side by side comparison
1:48 Test 4 – Rolling Shot
- Setting up the test
- Bicycle Wheel roll
- Before/after Action mode
Check it out below. What do you think of Action mode on the iPhone 14? Have you had an opportunity to test it yet? Let us know down in the comments.
