EcoFlow Black Friday sale offers up to 50% off portable power products

EcoFlow’s Black Friday sale aims to offer the best choice of portable power products, as well as the best offers. There are discounts of up to 50% to be had on a wide range of products, with an extra 8% off for 9to5Mac readers.

Whether you want a backpack-sized power pack for off-grid camping, or the ultimate emergency home backup system to keep your entire home powered for up to six days of grid outage, the sale has you covered. Other benefits include free shipping on all orders, a pay-later option, free gifts, and more …

RIVER mini – power at hand, anywhere

The range kicks off with the RIVER mini, a portable power pack small and light enough to be carried in a backpack, yet beefy enough to offer 210Wh of power, anywhere, any time.

Weighing just 6.3 pounds, it can power up to eight devices at once, and be charged to 80% capacity in only one hour.

Usually $349, sale price $189 (46% off). Available from EcoFlow and Amazon.

River 2 – the fastest-charging portable power pack

If speed of charging is your priority, the River 2 is another backpack-sized unit, but this one can be fully charged in just one hour. It still has an impressive 3000W output capacity, with an X-Boost mode taking it up to 6000W – enough to power almost anything you own, even a desktop PC or blender. Weighing 7.7 pounds, it’s power you can take anywhere.

Usually $239, sale price $219 (8% off). Available from EcoFlow and Amazon.

DELTA 2 – the essential home power station

The most affordable whole-home backup system, the Delta 2 is powerful enough to keep your essential appliances running during a grid outage, with maximum output of 1800W (or 2200W with X-Boost). That’s enough for fridges, hair-dryers, and water heaters. The 1024Wh capacity means that it’ll see you though most typical grid outages, and can power up to 15 devices at once. If that’s not enough, you can add an extra DELTA 2 battery to double capacity to 2048Wh, or a Max Extra battery to hit 3040Wh! Charging times for the base system are just 50 minutes to 80%, and 80 minutes to 100%.

Usually $999, sale price $899 (10% off). Available from EcoFlow and Amazon.

DELTA Max – the home backup power master

Want more power, to run more appliances for longer? The DELTA Max offers twice the capacity of the DELTA 2, at 2kWh – and is expandable to a maximum of 6kWh with extra batteries. This is ideal if you want to be able to continue everyday life on backup power, its 3400W maximum output able to cope even with heavy-duty devices like dryers. Just 65 minutes will power it to 80%, and it can also be used as a solar power generator with optional solar panels (below).

Usually $2,099, sale price $1,599 (24% off). Available from EcoFlow and Amazon.

DELTA Pro – the portable power station with EV charge support

The DELTA Pro, like the Max, can be used as a home backup system. With an industry-leading output of 3,600W, DELTA Pro can power more than 99% of appliances including air conditioner and space heater. But what sets the Pro apart is the flexibility of charging option, making it ideal for RV owners. It supports six different charging methods, from AC to solar, but can also be charged at EV charging stations. This means you’re never far from a power top-up. It can be fully recharged in 1.8 hours by any of the 35,000 Level 2 AC EV charging stations across the US, or in 2.7 hours from any AC socket.

Usually $3,699, sale price $3,199 (24% off). Available from EcoFlow and Amazon.

DELTA Pro + Dual-Fuel Generator – the ultimate home backup

Even the highest-capacity battery backup systems can run low on power during an extended blackout caused by a major natural disaster. By pairing the DELTA Pro with a Dual-Fuel Generator, you gain the ability to keep the battery charged without access to the grid. The generator runs on both standard LPG and propane, and can provide an astonishing capacity of up to 20kWh. You get up to 12.5 hours of runtime from LPG alone. The complete package offers the ultimate peace of mind or off-grid living capability, allowing your whole home to be powered for up to six days.

Usually $5,298, sale price $4,299 (19% off). Available from EcoFlow and Amazon.

Solar panels – compatible with all EcoFlow models

If you’re looking for complete independence from the grid, you can feed power to any of the above EcoFlow battery systems from solar panels. A single panel generates up to 110W, which is enough to recharge the RIVER mini in two hours, and the RIVER 2 in three. You can also chain multiple planels together to recharge the beefier DELTA systems. For example, 4 sets of 110W Solar Panels can fully recharge DELTA 2 in 3 hours. Designed with a rubber handle and flexible bracket stand, you can adjust the angle of the panels from 0-45 degrees. They are also waterproof, to work in all weather conditions and alongside any outdoor activity.

Usually $399, sale price $199 (50% off). Available from EcoFlow and Amazon.

Bonuses

9to5Mac readers can get an extra 8% off the EcoFlow Black Friday sale prices, using the code EFBF8OFF. This code works on both the EcoFlow webstore, and Amazon.

There are also free gifts on offer:

Every order over $3,000 will receive a free RIVER mini worth $349

Every order over $5,000 will receive a free DELTA mini worth $999

These deals aren’t the only ones on offer: EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale will feature discounts on a wide variety of other bundles and star products. Check them all out here.

