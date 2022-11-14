Disk Drill 5 file recovery tool comes with support for macOS Ventura, prediction, and more

The popular Mac software Disk Drill, which helps users recover files deleted from their computer, has now received a major update with Disk Drill 5. The new version brings full support for the recently released macOS Ventura, as well as a new prediction feature, increased chances of recovering files, and other enhancements.

What’s new in Disk Drill 5

One of the highlights of Disk Drill 5 is that, according to the developers, it can now recover up to 30% more data thanks to support for 40 new file formats. For instance, it now works with Google Pixel Motion photos, Insta360, Canon RAW images, RED Cinema videos, XD, XMIND, and many more.

The update also introduces a new “prediction” feature that shows the chances of recovering data during the process. In addition, recoverable data can now be managed with labels, filters, and previews. There’s even support for the VHD and VHDX formats for the first time, so the software can now scan virtual disk drivers.

Other changes coming with Disk Drill 5:

Additional recoverable file entities: Full-disk scans may now produce additional recoverable file trees under the new “Lost data structures” group in the scan results section.

Full-disk scans may now produce additional recoverable file trees under the new “Lost data structures” group in the scan results section. Cross-platform scan session management: Scan sessions are now cross-platform, so you can scan a device on your Mac, save the session, and open it on your Windows computer to instantly see all found files without having to scan the same storage device twice. The feature also makes it possible to start a scan on one computer and finish it on a different one.

Scan sessions are now cross-platform, so you can scan a device on your Mac, save the session, and open it on your Windows computer to instantly see all found files without having to scan the same storage device twice. The feature also makes it possible to start a scan on one computer and finish it on a different one. New modular user interface: Meet the new cutting-edge smooth modular user interface. Simplified, flexible, and modern.

The new version of Disk Drill for Mac introduces numerous usability and under-the-hood enhancements to deliver the best data recovery experience and results. With just a few clicks, Disk Drill 5 can start scanning for lost data on your computer’s internal or external drive, connected mobile devices, memory cards, digital cameras, and more.

More about Disk Drill

Although Disk Drill 5 adds full support for macOS Ventura, the tool also works with macOS Catalina and later. Last year, Disk Drill was updated with support for Apple Silicon Macs. Version 4 also introduced support for the T2 chip, RAW photo recovery, and Time Machine backups.

Users can try Disk Drill 5 for free, while the Pro version costs $89 at CleverFiles website. By purchasing a Pro license, you can install Disk Drill 5 on both macOS and Windows.

