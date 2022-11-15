Tesla CarPlay concept shows off a modular UI inspired by Apple’s next-gen design

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 15th 2022 11:05 am PT

Tesla CarPlay concept modular UI
3 Comments

After sharing a sharp concept last year imagining what the future of CarPlay could look like in a Tesla Model 3/Y, designer John Calkins is back with another vision, this time a “modular, customizable layout.” Check out a closer look at this Tesla CarPlay UI that includes elements from the next-generation CarPlay Apple has teased.

In the time since John shared his previous “Autos” concept, Apple actually previewed the “next generation” of CarPlay at WWDC 2022. While it was vague overall, the company shared some renderings of what it may look like when the first vehicles to use it are announced in late 2023 plus details around CarPlay being more customized for vehicles.

Apple also shared that the future of CarPlay will let users “personalize their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music right on their car’s dashboard.”

Apple’s early look at the next generation CarPlay

In the spirit of a modular, customizable CarPlay experience, John shared a new concept of what that could look like in a Tesla Model 3/Y (though the reality of it happening is not likely).

Here’s a look at some of the renderings from John’s Behance post titled “CarPlay is Coming.”

The app sidebar on the left remains from John’s previous concept, but the new UI includes content from Apple’s WWDC CarPlay tease like the trip meter, HomeKit tile, calendar, and more. Here are four different configurations with the modular design.

The top left corner shows the current driving speed (or P/R) with the battery status next to it. Climate controls are in the bottom left corner.

The concept includes one image of what it would look like to bring in Tesla-specific UI elements like the charging screen:

Tesla CarPlay concept 2

Something not seen in the concept is what it would look like to include Tesla’s live camera and ultrasonic sensor visualizations with the CarPlay UI.

But here’s a closer look – with Ted Lasso and company – at what Apple’s apps could look like on a 15-inch Tesla 3/Y center screen.

Check out John’s full concept here and you can see more of his work on his website.

And if you’re curious about how to try out CarPlay in your Tesla, there are a couple of options including a browser workaround and third-party add-on displays.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

CarPlay

CarPlay

CarPlay is a smarter, safer way to use your iPhone in the car. CarPlay takes the things you want to do with your iPhone while driving and puts them right on your car’s built-in display.
Tesla

Tesla

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12