Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more

We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees first discounts

After seeing the first discount go live on Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro last week, we’re now tracking the first discounts on the latest 10.9-inch iPad. Going live at several retailers, B&H is kicking things off by offering the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB model for $399. Down from the usual $449 price tag, this discount is $50 below what you’d pay at Amazon right now and delivering a new all-time low. Those who want a cellular model can also drop the price down to $579 for the 64GB configuration at Amazon.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed last month with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch SE 2 delivers an even more affordable fitness companion

If the Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows that just went live still aren’t affordable enough, Amazon is making Apple’s more budget-focused wearable an even better value. Now dropping the new Apple Watch SE 2 GPS 45mm down to $240, today’s offer marks only the third chance to save since launching in September. This is down from the usual $279 price tag and also matching the all-time low at $39 off.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in Grade A refurb sale

Today only, Woot is discounting Apple’s latest AirPods in Grade A refurbished conditions, headlined by the newest AirPods 3 at $110. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer makes for a rare chance to score Apple’s latest earbuds in any case. They’ve been completely out of stock on Amazon for nearly a month and even when there are units up for sale, you’ll be paying retail instead of today’s $69 off discounted price.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October of last year and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

